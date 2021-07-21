Iowa man pleads not guilty to charges in death of bicyclist

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to felony vehicular homicide and other counts in the June crash death of a bicyclist.

The Globe Gazette reports that 28-year-old Cody William Skiye has pleaded not guilty in Cerro Gordo County Court to homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, as well as counts of making a false report to law enforcement, no insurance, and operating a motor vehicle too closely to a bicycle.

Police say Skiye already had one OWI conviction on his record when on June 5 he hit 62-year-old James Powell, who was on his bicycle. Powell was rushed to a hospital, where he died six days later.

Skiye’s trial has been set for Sept. 21.

