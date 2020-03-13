Closings
Iowa man pleads not guilty in Cedar Falls woman’s drug death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former Waterloo resident has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the drug death of a woman.

Court records say Eric Griggs entered the pleas Tuesday in Cedar Rapids. The charges: distribution of heroin resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute and use of communications facilities to facilitate a drug felony.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that authorities have said the heroin Griggs distributed resulted in the death of Abigail Wilder, a 19-year-old who lived in Cedar Falls. Her body was found Sept. 1, 2018, at the home where she lived with a friend and the friend’s mother.

