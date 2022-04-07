OSCEOLA COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man arrested on a warrant for vehicular homicide last year has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Bosma, 49, of Lake Park entered a written plea on Monday to vehicular homicide – reckless driving.

According to court docs, the plea agreement recommends a ten-year prison sentencing. Bosma will have to pay $150,000 in restitution.

Another charge, vehicular homicide – intoxication, will be dismissed.

Court documents state that Bosma was intoxicating while bar-hopping the night of the incident and lost control of the vehicle when he made a turn. The victim, Kelsie Sturm, 34, was thrown from the vehicle. She later died in the hospital.