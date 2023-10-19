SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

According to The U.S. Attorney’s Office Nothern District of Iowa Thomas Alan Newman,59, from Swaledale, Iowa, pled guilty in federal court on Oct.18 to possession of Child Pornography.

At the plea hearing, Newman admitted knowingly possessing child pornography, including depictions of prepubescent minors or minors who had not attained 12 years of age. He also admitted that he used Facebook to trade child pornography and shared about 50 videos of such content. Newman further admitted he possessed material that portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct or the sexual abuse and exploitation of an infant or toddler.

Newman was taken into custody by the United States Marshal after the guilty plea and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Newman faces a possible maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment without parole, a fine of up to 250,00, a special assessment of $100, and a term of supervised release of 5 years to life following imprisonment.