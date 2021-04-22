Iowa man pleads guilty to meth, firearm charges after hit and run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Fort Dodge man who conspired to distribute methamphetamine pled guilty on Monday in federal court in Sioux City.

Court documents said Daniel Moss, 45, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

He was previously convicted of another drug felony offense of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine within a protected location, and employment or use of a person under 18 to assist in conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in 2009.

Officials said at his plea hearing, Moss admitted that from June 2020 through around July 5, 2020, he conspired to distribute more than 50 grams of pure methamphetamine to others in the Fort Dodge area.

In July 2020, he was involved in a hit-and-run accident with another vehicle. After fleeing the scene, Fort Dodge police officers pursued Moss.

Authorities said they ultimately caught him that same day, at which time he assaulted a police officer, and a loaded handgun fell from his waistband, which was later determined to be stolen.

Moss also had around $2,500 and a black Nike sports duffel bag that he discarded as he fled from the scene.

According to court documents, a search of the bags revealed a drug ledger, paperwork with Moss’ name, syringes, baggies with residue, a scale, a cell phone, about $14,500, and around two grams of methamphetamine.

Officials reported that they found another bag within his abandoned vehicle, which contained around 54 grams of pure methamphetamine, a scale, and a pipe used for ingesting controlled substances.

Moss’ prior felony conviction and drug use prohibited him from possessing a gun. He remains in the U.S. Marshal’s custody pending his sentencing.

With the conspiracy conviction, he faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and a possible maximum of life in prison, along with a $20,000,000 fine and at least 10 years of supervised release after prison.

On the firearm conviction, Moss is facing a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to three years of supervised release after the prison ends.