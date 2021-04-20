Iowa man pleads guilty in standoff, shooting at police

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 71-year-old Waterloo man who caused an long standoff while firing shots at police in 2019 pleaded guilty in the case and was sentenced to a total of 10 years in prison.



Gregory Irvin Nelson was sentenced after he filed written pleas of guilty earlier this month to four counts arising from the confrontation at his apartment in December 2019.

Police say officers were called to the apartment after residents heard Nelson yelling in the halls. He fired several shots while holed up in the apartment for several hours.



No one was injured. The standoff ended when a police tactical unit entered the building and arrested Nelson.