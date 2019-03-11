Iowa man nearly falls for dating app scam

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (WOI) - A man who recently went on a dating app called Plenty of Fish quickly felt like he was in danger.

One reported case involves a central Iowa man matching up with a girl on the app. After talking for a while, the man then received illicit pictures.

That's when the scam kicked in. He got a call from someone claiming to be from the Dallas County Sheriffs Office saying he had to pay a fine or go to jail for soliciting a minor.

The man, who wishes to remain unnamed, said he almost fell for the scam out of fear.

"A felony is one thing, and then a felony and being registered as a sex offender not knowing where you'll live or find employment," the man said.

The Iowa Attorney General's Office quickly identified the call as a scam.

"The scammer will create a situation to put fear in you to get you to act," said Al Perales, an investigator with the AG's office.

Over 600 reports like this one have stemmed from the Plenty of Fish app. If you get a similar call, hang up and notify your local law enforcement.

