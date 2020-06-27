Iowa man loses job due to COVID-19, now he sells fireworks

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) – A man in North Liberty, Iowa has lost his job due to COVID-19.

Josh Huff wasn’t sure how he’d make it until he got a tent to sell fireworks out of. Now he lives inside it.

“I knew I needed a job and I needed to make money right away, and here I am in North Liberty selling fireworks,” Huff said.

Prior to a couple weeks ago, he had no plans to sell the fireworks.

“I’d be guiding out on Lake Superior. I own a charter fishing boat, and that’s what I’d be doing,” he said. No one was booking trips, so he had to find a new job title.

“I live here. I sleep here. I do security. I stock. I cash. I answer questions. I pick up the floor. I make sure the toilets are emptied. I make sure the trash is getting dumped,” Huff stated. “I do it all.”

Temporary firework tents are required to have 24/7 staffing. Huff was proud to fill that requirement.

“I committed. I put my word on the line that I was going to come here and do it, everything else has been- the decision’s made,” he said. He was forced to become a fireworks expert. He knows what each firework does.

“I’m here until the fifth, and then my life’s going to change again,” Huff said. “I think you create your own karma, by just being positive, good, hard work, just being a good person- somebody that somebody can rely on. And everything seems to fall in place after that,” he said.