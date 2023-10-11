MARSHAL COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa man lost fingers after an accident with a tractor Monday afternoon.

Steven Truckenmiller, 71, a resident of Ames, was injured in a tractor accident at 3:44 p.m. on the outskirts of Marshall County, according to the sheriff’s office.

He sustained injuries to his arm after being stuck inside farm implement equipment, including the amputation of several fingers.

Deputies arrived at the scene and applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding while they awaited first responders’ arrival.

Truckenmiller was then transported by Life Flight to a hospital.