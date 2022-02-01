URBANDALE, Iowa (WHO) – An Urbandale man is facing a charge of neglect of a dependent person for allegedly leaving his partner on the floor for four days after a fall and refusing to care for her.

The Urbandale Police Department says the woman, Ann Essy, died a few days after she was finally hospitalized.

A criminal complaint outlines the charge facing 74-year-old Gregory Quick. It says the incident happened back in July of 2021. Quick and Essy were romantic partners and lived together for years, with Quick assuming a caretaker role as Essy’s mental and physical health declined.

The complaint states Quick admitted to “allowing Ann to lay on her bedroom floor after a fall for four days without her medication, food, water, and medical care.”

He finally called for emergency help from the Urbandale Fire Department and Essy was transported to a local hospital where she died a few days later.

The hospital staff was concerned by Quick’s behavior and reported the information to the Department of Human Services to be investigated.

Quick was arrested Sunday and was released from jail after posting a $10,000 cash bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 8.