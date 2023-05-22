DALLAS CENTER, Iowa (WHO) — An Iowa man is dead after a collision with a concrete mixing truck Monday morning.

The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. in the 28000 block on Highway 44, just east of Dallas Center.

According to a crash report by the Iowa State Patrol, Michael Remus, 69, of Grimes, had slowed his 2021 Chevrolet pickup down to wait for turning traffic when he was rear-ended by a concrete mixer. The concrete truck was driven by Kodi Hoback, 32.

Michael Remus was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A passenger in the pickup, Julie Remus, 65, was taken from the scene by ambulance with what are described as “non-serious” injuries. Hoback wasn’t injured.