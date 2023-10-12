FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A crash between a pickup truck and a semi claimed the life of a Hampton man Wednesday afternoon.

The collision happened around 1:35 p.m. west of Hampton near the intersection of Highway 3 and Lark Avenue, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A pickup truck driven by Robert Dietz, 54, was traveling westbound on Highway 3 when it crossed the center line and struck the front trailer axle of a semi-truck.

Dietz was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The ISP report did not list any injuries to 53-year-old Andrew Stansbury, of Eldora, the driver of the semi.

The Iowa State Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the collision.