OSCEOLA, Iowa (WHO) — A grand jury has indicted an Osceola man on seven felony counts of election misconduct.

The charges against Kevin Dorland allege he didn’t live at the address where he registered to vote during last November’s hotly contested Osceola mayoral race.

You may remember how that election ended. The challenger ended up with a one-vote lead on election night. A recount resulted in a tie. The county then drew a name out of a candy dish to determine the winner, with challenger Matt Stoll becoming Osceola’s new mayor.

Dorland was arrested last week and is out of custody after posting bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 24.