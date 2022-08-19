DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A man who was hit by a truck on Des Moines’ east side earlier this week has died from his injuries.

Early Monday morning, 47-year-old Adan Babic was crossing E. 15th Street at Dean Avenue and heading to the east when he was struck by a northbound pickup truck, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department.

Babic suffered critical injuries in the accident and was transported to Methodist Medical Center. Friday, Sgt. Parizek confirmed Babic died.

Police said the most significant contributing factor in the crash was Babic’s failure to yield to traffic.

Parizek said the department’s Traffic Unit has seen a 150% increase in accidents involving serious injury or death of a pedestrian, compared to similar crashes in 2021.