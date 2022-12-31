A 31-year-old Blue Grass man faces multiple charges after Scott County Deputies allege he had a marijuana operation in his home.

Shay Toliver faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, cannabidiol – first offense, court records say.

Shay Toliver (photo from Scott County Jail inmate listing.)

Shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Scott County Deputies conducted a search warrant upon Toliver’s residence and vehicle. In his residence, according to arrest affidavits, they allegedly found:

several items indicating a marijuana grow operation, including more than 10 potted plants with root systems

several large grow lights

several electric timers

various chemicals used to manufacture marijuana

at least 3 grams of finished marijuana product

multiple pipes and bongs to ingest marijuana

and about 240 grams of a marijuana individually packaged in 40 different packages.

Inside of his vehicle was about 2 grams of marijuana, and on his person was a digital scale, deputies allege in the affidavits.

After he was read his Miranda Rights, Toliver admitted that there would be marijuana inside the residence. “He did not have a tax stamp affixed to his marijuana,” affidavits say.

Toliver, who was released on his own recognizance, is set for a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20 in Scott County Court.

