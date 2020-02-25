Iowa man guilty in 1979 killing of high school student

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Jurors have convicted a man of murder in the killing of an Iowa high school student more than 40 years ago.
The Gazette says it took jurors about three hours to convict 66-year-old Jerry Burns of first-degree murder in the December 1979, stabbing death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko.
Her body was found inside her family’s car at a Cedar Rapids shopping mall.
Police arrested Burns on December 19, 2018, at his Manchester, Iowa, business.
It was the 39th anniversary of Martinko’s death. Burns was linked to the crime by DNA evidence.
Burns didn’t testify, and his defense called only one witness. In Iowa, first-degree murder carries a mandatory term of life in prison.