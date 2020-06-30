Iowa man gives old American flags new chances

ATLANTIC, Iowa (WHO) – Independence day provides a perfect time for people to fly flags. Unfortunately, some flags have seen better days as they are worn out. An Iowa man is giving new life to some old flags.

It all started when Bob Boots was asked to empty the flag drop off bin at the American Legion Memorial Building, called the Armory in Atlantic, Iowa. He found out many of the flags were easily repaired.

“So, I started picking them up and keeping track of the number of them,” Boots said.

“There is more work than I probably ever get done on them. I don’t know who’s going to take it over after I get done,” said Boots. “I see some flags flying around different people have a different thought on that. Some of them just a little damage on it. They come in here, some of them are just absolutely shattered, and there might be no color left in them, anything, something like that,” he said.

Boots’ work on flags has taught him a few things.

“Some of the interest in the flags are the difference in the flags. Notice this flag over here that 76, it was flown during the time of the Civil War or Revolutionary War. A flag like a 5 x 8 flag that is one to fly on a pole and a casket flag is 5 x 9 1/2 feet,” he said.

Boots is a coast guard veteran who recently turned 88. He said he gives away flags to those who need one and since 2004, he said he’s given life to over 11,000 flags.