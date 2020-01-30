Iowa man gets probation for helping set fire to corncrib

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) – A man has been given two years of probation for helping set fire to a corncrib in western Iowa.

Sac County court records show Alexander Lilly was sentenced Wednesday and given a deferred judgment.

Under a deferred judgment, his conviction can be removed from his record if he were to successfully complete the terms of his probation.

The Sioux City Journal reported that Lilly had pleaded guilty to arson.

Authorities say Lilly helped firefighter Brent Mack start the blaze August 19.

Mack, of Newell, is scheduled to stand trial in April for arson, burglary, criminal mischief, and trespass causing damage.