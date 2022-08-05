SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Denison man was sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for a 2020 robbery.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Nhial Biliew, 24, of Denison, was sentenced for robbing a Country Store in Denison.

The release stated that evidence at the hearing showed that Biliew used a gun to rob the store on June 23, 2020.

Biliew had previous convictions for fourth-degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, providing false identification, fifth-degree mischief, and interference with official acts.

Biliew was sentenced to 204 months (17 years) in prison and must serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completing the prison term. Biliew is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be moved to federal custody.

The case was investigated by Denison, Iowa Police Department, the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Crawford County Sherriff’s Office.