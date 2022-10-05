SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) — A Spencer man was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to federal charges.

In February 2022, Armando Silva Reyes, 55, of Spencer, Iowa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute.

The sentence was a part of an agreement with the United States Attorney’s Office. At the plea and sentencing hearings, there was evidence that between January 2020 and February 2021 Silva Reyes was allegedly part of a methamphetamine conspiracy in northern Iowa. In February of 2021, Silva Reyes and others received three pounds of methamphetamine through the U.S. Post Office. In addition, Silva Reyes admitted to distributing a quarter of a pound of pure methamphetamine on two instances.

Silva Reyes was sentenced to 235 months (19 years and seven months) in prison and will have to spend five years after that release in supervision, bringing the total sentence to 24.5 years combined sentence and supervision, according to the release.