Iowa man gets five years for slamming pregnant girlfriend into wall

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – A Cedar Rapids man has been given five years in prison for slamming his pregnant girlfriend into a wall.

The Gazette reports that 29-year-old Randelle Brown was sentenced Wednesday in Cedar Rapids.

A jury convicted him October 2 of domestic abuse assault, abuse assault, and other crimes.

Prosecutors say Brown grabbed the 25-year-old woman by the neck and slammed her against the wall on January 22, 2018.

He also slapped her face. She was 25 weeks pregnant at the time.

Prosecutors say he told her that if she tried to leave him he’d beat her again and that if she went to police, he would kill her. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Montreal Travel