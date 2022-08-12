DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – An Iowa man will spend 27 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography offenses.

Chase Duncan, 38, of Grimes, was sentenced Thursday for receiving and possessing child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.

The investigation into Duncan began in July of 2021 when multiple cybertips came in to law enforcement about a Google account associated with Duncan that contained suspected child pornography. After obtaining a search warrant, detectives with the Des Moines Police Department found images and videos of child porn in Duncan’s account.

A September 2021 a search of Duncan’s Grimes residence turned up dozens of printed images of child porn. Investigators also found electronic devices that contained hundreds of images and video clips containing more child porn.

Videos were also discovered of Duncan sitting in his car in Des Moines area parking lots, masturbating as he watched minor girls walking nearby.

In addition, video footage was found from a spy camera Duncan placed in the bathroom of a Des Moines area hotel room while he stayed there with two middle-school-aged girls. The camera caught the girls in various states of undress.

There is no parole in the federal justice system. After serving his 27-year sentence, Duncan will be on supervised release for 10 years.