Iowa man found with 121 pounds of marijuana, $14k cash in I-80 traffic stop

KEARNEY, Neb (KCAU) – An Iowa man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop revealed him to be in possession of copious amounts of marijuana, other drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Timothy Gorman, 37, of West Des Moines, was arrested for two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and possession of money during a drug violation.

Officials said Gorman was pulled over by the Nebraska State Patrol around 7:00 p.m. Sunday after a trooper saw him driving on the shoulder of Interstate 80 near Kearney.

According to a police report, the trooper observed Gorman acting in a secretive manner. A K9 from the Kearney Police Department then detected the odor of a controlled substance.

Officials said a search of the car revealed 121 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of THC concentrate, 2 vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine, and approximately $14,000 in cash.

Gorman was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

