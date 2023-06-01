DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A jury determined Robert Miller III guilty of killing 4-year-old Marcos Faguada and seriously injuring Faguada’s aunt in a crash on Fleur Drive this past December.

Robert Miller III (WHO 13)

Miller was convicted of vehicular homicide by street racing and reckless driving. He faces up to 25 years in prison and will be sentenced on July 14.

The jury came to a decision at about 12:30 Thursday afternoon after a week of testimony. They spent about five hours deliberating before reaching a verdict on the charges.

On December 13, Miller left the Wicked Rabbit bar on Army Post Road and started speeding on Fleur Drive at more than 100 miles per hour. Miller lost control of his car and went across the median near Grays Lake Park.

Miller crashed into Mayra De Catalan’s car, which was traveling the other way on Fleur Drive. Marcos Faguada was in the back seat and died in the hospital. De Catalan suffered serious leg injuries; she used crutches and a cane in the courtroom during the trial.

Keith Jones, the other driver accused of racing before the crash, will go on trial June 26.