Iowa man fined for wetlands destruction on Des Moines River

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who filled in wetlands and did other unauthorized work in order to build a recreational vehicle campground has reached a settlement for violating federal clean water laws.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Tuesday Russell Kirk and his companies, Ottumwa Northshore and Breaking Gate, filled in about 5 acres of protected wetlands and stabilized banks along the Des Moines River between 2013 and 2016 without obtaining a federal permit.

As part of the agreement, Kirk agreed to pay a $15,000 penalty and buy nearly $230,000 in “mitigation bank” credits at a local wetland preserve.