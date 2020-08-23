Iowa man fights COVID-19 for 152 days

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – More and more stories are surfacing about those who’ve survived COVID-19 and what their experiences were like. Neil Bennett, 74, of Iowa City, fought the virus for 152 days.

Neil Bennett, wife Jeanne, and daughter Gwen had the Egyptian cruise of a lifetime. However, when they returned to Iowa City, Neil started to feel sick after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“We did the Egyptian travel, and it was several days after we return home when the symptoms surfaced,” said Neil.

COVID-19 hit Neil much harder than it did his wife and daughter.

“In my case, I ended up on the floor unable to get up, and so Jeanne called 911,” said Neil.

“He collapsed. I cannot pick him up. They came and took him to the hospital, called me, and said his kidneys have almost shut down,” said Jeanne.

“Mom called that night and said that he had fallen. She was waiting for the ambulance to come, and then I got the call the next morning that he had been intubated,” said Gwen.

Neil has no memory of what happened after he arrived at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics on March 10.

“I have absolutely no memory of the several weeks of treatment at University Hospitals. When I was in Davenport, I went there with a tracheotomy, and I remember that. But, I don’t remember the ventilator in the ICU,” said Neil.

One of the cruelest things about COVID-19 is that it keeps families separated.

“When he was at his most critical, there was simply no way for mom to go be with him. That was just gut-wrenching day after day after day,” said Gwen.

Neil spent 152 days away from his family, battling to stay alive.

“Very blessed and very thankful. I am fortunate to be alive. Several days when I was in the ICU at the University where it was uncertain whether I would actually live,” said Neil.

“So, you go to bed crying, and you lay awake thinking the phone is going to ring, and you just thank God over and over every hour passes that it hasn’t rung,” said Jeanne.

It has been a long journey for Neil, and he would like to thank all the health care workers who helped save his life.

“I think we need to say great thank you to the doctors and nurses and staff at ICU at the Univesity Hospitals,” said Neil.

“Dad had a team of 26 nurses and doctors while he was in ICU at the University of Iowa,” said Gwen.

“Pardon me if I get all teary-eyed here, but the performance of the doctors and the people, really all along the way. Five months later, hopefully, I’ll sleep in my own bed,” Neil said.

“I just think God and thank everybody for all your help. Doctors, nurses, caregivers, bless you all,” Jeanne stated.