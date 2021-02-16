Iowa man faces weapons charges in new indictment following Capitol riot

WASHINGTON — A Des Moines man accused of taking part in the deadly U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 now faces weapons charges in a new indictment.
Doug Jensen, 41, was prominently seen among the mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters that overran the U.S. Capitol seeking to disrupt Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Court documents filed Feb. 10 include charges of entering a restricted building with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct in a restricted building with a dangerous weapon. The charges say Jensen possessed a knife during the riot.
Jensen faces the following seven federal charges:
- Civil Disorder
- Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and Aiding and Abetting
- Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds With a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
Jensen, a follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, was arrested in Des Moines on Jan. 9 after returning home from the U.S. capital. He was moved in federal custody to Washington, D.C. An arraignment and detention hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.