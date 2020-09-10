Iowa man faces felony counts, accused of threatening officer

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man initially arrested for public intoxication now faces felony counts and possible prison time after police say he spit on and threatened to rape the woman officer who arrested him.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 43-year-old Scott Allen Thelke, of Clear Lake, has been charged with first-degree harassment, assault on an officer, public intoxication, and a parole violation.

Police say the incident began Monday when the Clear Lake officer responded to a call from a local restaurant that Thelke was drunk and causing problems.

Police say that as the officer placed Thelke under arrest, Thelke spat on her and threatened to rape and kill her.

