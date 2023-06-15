BUSSEY, Iowa (WHO) — Officials have released the name of a man who died Wednesday after encountering a live power line in Bussey.

A news release from Marion County said a 911 call came in from Twin Cedars Elementary School around 8:10 a.m. about the incident. When deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and EMS crews arrived, they found 35-year-old Jorge Sanchez of Marshalltown unresponsive.

CPR was performed on Sanchez but resuscitation efforts were not successful.

The Des Moines Register reports Sanchez was pouring concrete near the school when he came in contact with a live power line.