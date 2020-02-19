Iowa man dies after being bound, gagged; wife arrested

This undated photo provided by the West Des Moines, Iowa Police Department shows Gowun Park. Park was charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in the death of her husband, Sung Nam. Police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death. Park was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at the West Des Moines Police Department. (West Des Moines Police Department via AP)

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is charged with murder after police say she bound and gagged her husband for hours, leading to his death.

West Des Moines police say officers arrested 41-year-old Gowun Park on Wednesday.

The charges stem from the death Saturday of her husband, 41-year-old Sung Nam.

Court records say Park used zip ties to bind Nam’s feet and hands to a chair, jammed clothing into his mouth and used duct tape to attach a towel over his head.

Officers were called Saturday evening and found Nam on the floor.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Park is being held at the Dallas County Jail.