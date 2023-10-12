MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A north Iowa man is dead after he became trapped in a grain bin Wednesday in Mitchell County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to a grain bin entrapment around 12:13 p.m. after receiving a 911 call about the incident near the intersection of Highway 9 and Glass Avenue, according to the Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. That’s about four miles west of Osage.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found 69-year-old Dennis Fischer of Mitchell trapped. They attempted life-saving measures but were not able to free him for some time. The MCSO said Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Osage Fire Department, Mitchell County EMS, and Floyd County Search and Rescue assisted at the scene. Private citizens also provided help with grain hauling and moving equipment.

Mitchell County Sheriff Gregory Beaver is reminding people to exercise caution and patience during the harvest.

“As area producers continue with the harvest, please be mindful of the dangers of entering a grain bin, operating equipment after long hours of work and the motoring public who may be impatient on our roadways,” said Sheriff Beaver.