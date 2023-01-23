MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (WHO) — The elderly Marshalltown man who police say was brutally attacked by his son earlier this month has now died, and police are asking for murder charges to be filed.

Scott Swartz, 47, was arrested on January 7th after a welfare check was done on his father, 78-year-old Paul Swartz. Officers with the Marshalltown Police Department found Paul Swartz at a home in the 1100 block of South 5th Avenue, suffering from severe injuries. Police said he had trauma to the head, a broken hip, broken ribs, facial fractures, and other injuries.

Scott Swartz was charged with attempted murder, domestic abuse assault-second offense, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of methamphetamine.

The Marshalltown Police Department provided an update on the case Monday, revealing Paul Swartz had died while being treated for the injuries received in the beating.

MPD stated it has contacted the Marshall County Attorney’s Office to recommend that murder charges be filed against Scott Swartz.

Scott Swartz is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail.