Iowa man convicted of murder in death of 4-week-old child

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 24-year-old man is facing life in prison after being convicted of killing a 4-week-old child in 2018.

A Fayette County jury on Tuesday convicted Dean Alan Hettinger, of Westgate, of first-degree murder and child endangerment resulting in death.

Prosecutors say 4-week-old Holten Smith was hospitalized in Sumner in April 2018.

Reports the child died a month later. Doctors said he had a brain bleed and an autopsy found 36 rib fractures.

Hettinger was one of the child’s caretakers. He faces a mandatory life sentence plus up to 50 years when he is sentenced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News