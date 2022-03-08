CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who attempted to carjack a car and subsequently tried to have a witness killed pled guilty on March 7 in federal court in Cedar Rapids.

According to a press release, Christopher Daniel Taylor, 39, from Cedar Rapids, was convicted of attempted carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and attempted witness tampering.

At the plea hearing, Taylor admitted that on December 3, 2020, he attempted to take a car from another person in Cedar Rapids. During the attempted carjacking, he displayed a firearm.

He subsequently attempted to have a witness killed to prevent the witness from testifying or otherwise communicating information about his federal offenses to law enforcement.

Taylor will remain in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Taylor faces a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $750,000 fine, and five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.