SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for a sex crime.

On Wednesday following an investigation into a report of a domestic disturbance, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in relation to a report of a sexual assault.

Lucia Mejia-Rodriquez, 41, of Sioux Center, was charged with sexual assault after deputies discovered he assaulted the victim on a date prior to the report of the disturbance.