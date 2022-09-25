DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man has been arrested and charged with over 80 counts of sexual abuse with some of those charges being sexual abuse against a minor.

Joshua Saul Gil, 44, was arrested by the Des Moines Police Department for sexual abuse and interference with official acts on Thursday.

During an execution of a search warrant in September, the Des Moines Police Department discovered a Samsung 16GB SD card that contained several videos of him sexually abusing the victim from 2013 to 2014.

According to court records, at the time the videos were taken the victim was around 13 to 14-years-old and lived in the same home as Gil.

The victim stated to police that the sexual abuse began in October 2008 and continued daily through 2015, according to affidavits.

Gil is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 3 at 8 a.m. He is being held at the Polk County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond.