Iowa man charged with murdering nephew in December

ADEL, IOWA (WHO) — An Adel man is facing a 1st Degree Murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing his nephew and leaving his body at a rural intersection back in December.

Mark Daniel Mash was charged by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. He’s accused of shooting his nephew, 20-year-old Jakob Mash of Perry.

Jakob Mash was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on December 22. His body was found at an intersection of 258th Street and K Avenue.

Mark Mash was taken into custody on December 22 on other charges.

He was still in the Dallas County Jail on Wednesday when the murder charge was filed.

