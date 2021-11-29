Iowa man charged with murder for shooting death of wife

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with murder nearly six months after his wife was found shot to death inside their home.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Monday that 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, of Eldridge, is now charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom.

Shane Bostrom was initially arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment, and felony obstruction.

He has been held in the Scott County Jail since his wife’s death.