Iowa man charged with murder for shooting death of wife

Iowa News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (AP) — An eastern Iowa man has been charged with murder nearly six months after his wife was found shot to death inside their home.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says in a news release Monday that 34-year-old Shane Bostrom, of Eldridge, is now charged with first-degree murder in the June 10 shooting death of 28-year-old Jessica Bostrom.

Shane Bostrom was initially arrested on suspicion of various charges unrelated to the death, including several drug violations, misdemeanor child endangerment, and felony obstruction.

He has been held in the Scott County Jail since his wife’s death.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News