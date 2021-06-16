Iowa man charged with killing family blamed masked intruder

Assistant public defender Lindsay Garner, left speaks to her client Alexander Ken Jackson, 20, as he appears for his initial court appearance via video conference at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Jackson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and is in custody at the Linn County Jail. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette via AP)

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A 20-year-old man charged with killing his parents and younger sister in their family home in Iowa told police that a masked intruder was to blame for the homicides.

A criminal complaint says Alex Jackson called 911 on Tuesday morning to report that he and his dad had been shot by a male intruder at their Cedar Rapids home.

Officers who responded found 61-year-old Jan Jackson, 68-year-old Melissa Jackson and 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson dead from gunshot wounds in different rooms of the home.

They found Alex Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to his foot, and recovered a .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle that is believed to have been the firearm used in the shootings.

Alex Jackson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.