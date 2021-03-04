Iowa man charged with harassment after leaving profane voicemail with Gov. Reynolds’ office

DES MOINES, IOWA — A 48-year-old Stuart man is charged with first-degree harassment for leaving a profane voicemail with the office of Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year.

In the phone call, Harvey Hunter is accused of telling the Reynolds she should be hung or face a firing squad for “pushing this COVID scam.”

The phone message was left with the Governor’s office on January 5th, according to a police report. The report says Hunter was upset about recent COVID-19 regulations when he placed the call.

He referred to the Governor as a “treasonous dictator” and other disparaging names. He suggests that the Governor should be “hung for treason” and that “every single one of ya pushing this <expletive> COVID scam, you need to hit the firing squad.”

Hunter reportedly ended the call by saying: “My name is Harvey Hunter and I approved this message.”

Hunter appeared in court on Monday, entering a not guilty plea. He is scheduled to be arraigned on April 12th.

A review of Hunter’s Facebook shows he regularly shares anti-government messages, including propagating the “Big Lie” that claims Donald Trump was unlawfully denied a second term in office due to widespread voter fraud.

