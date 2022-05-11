DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Police have made an arrest in Des Moines’ eighth homicide of 2022.

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department were called to an apartment at 3326 University Avenue shortly after 1:00 p.m. Tuesday to perform a welfare check. When they arrived, they found a woman dead inside the apartment. Police say what they saw at the scene leads them to believe her death was not from natural causes.

The woman’s name has not yet been released but Tuesday night police did announce an arrest in the case.

Des Moines resident, 58-year-old Tony Arterberry, is charged with first-degree murder in the woman’s death. He also faces charges of first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault causing injury, and first-degree harassment in connection to an incident on May 6 involving the victim of the homicide.

Arterberry also has a warrant out of Michigan for a parole violation.

He is being held in the Polk County Jail.