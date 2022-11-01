DES MOINES, IOWA (WHO) — A Hampton man is facing charges for the alleged sexual abuse of multiple underage victims in three different counties in Iowa. Daniel Wiechmann, 73, was arrested on Friday in Hampton. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, Wiechmann is charged with:

Sexual Abuse, 3rd Degree – 3 counts

Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse – 2 counts

Indecent Contact with a Child

Indecent Exposure

An initial complaint against Wiechmann was made on October 25th in Polk County alleging abuse over a number of years against multiple underage victims. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation after it was learned that Wiechmann had been a practicing attorney in Franklin County. Due to conflicts of interest in Franklin County, Polk County authorities are prosecuting the case.

Wiechmann is being held in the Dallas County jail on a $5,000 cash only bond.

WHO 13 does not identify victims of child sexual abuse.