DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man was arrested for his alleged role in a shooting that injured one person in November 2022 Friday evening.

Dimaryn Raishawn Ware, 19, was booked into the Polk County Jail and faces three counts of attempted murder and two counts of voluntary absence (escape).

Officers with the Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 1500 block of 18th Street on Nov. 26, 2022. When officers arrived, they found one woman with a bullet graze to her right shoulder and eight shell casings were recovered from the crime scene, according to court records.

Ware allegedly arrived in the area of the residence in a dark colored SUV and met with another individual before approaching the residence, court records state. Ware and a second male victim got into a verbal altercation, which prompted Ware and his co-conspirator to shoot at the victims, according to court records.

This isn’t the first time that Ware has been charged with attempted murder. In March 2020, Ware was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder, one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injury/provoke fear, and one count of conspiracy to commit forcible felony.

According to court records, Ware and three others conspired to cause the death of two individuals on March 17. Ware pled guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear and conspiracy to commit forcible felony. Ware was sentenced to 10 years in prison on March 3, 2021.

In May 2022 Ware was found to be in violation of his parole conditions and thus ordered to be placed on work release at the Work Release Center in Fort Des Moines, court records state. According to court records, Ware didn’t return to Fort Des Moines in September and was unable to be located until he was arrested Friday evening.

Ware is now being held at the Polk County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 28.