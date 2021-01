FORT DODGE, IOWA (WHO) — A Fort Dodge man is charged with Arson after allegedly dousing a woman and her home in gasoline in December.

Patrick Timothy McGuire is accused of dousing a woman in gasoline, trapping her beneath a matress and then spreading gasoline through the home and opening a propane tank indoors back on December 17th. The victim, who we are not naming, escaped the home without injury.

If convicted of First Degree Arson, McGuire could face up to 25 years in prison.