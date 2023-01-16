DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A Des Moines man was arrested after officers discovered several dogs in a house severely underweight and living in filth.

Eric Lavern Hill, 38, was charged with one count of animal neglect – no death or serious injury and two counts of animal neglect with serious injury or death. According to the Polk County Jail records, Hill has been released.

According to court records, on Saturday a Des Moines Police officer and animal control officer found two dogs at a house in serious condition. Lexi and Blue were living with no food or water and in their own excrements.

When officers found Blue, she was severely underweight and had open sores all over her body, court records state.

Hill was also seen on surveillance video taking a third dog, Dynasty, to an emergency vet clinic. According to court records, Dynasty was pronounced dead by the vet clinic. It was noted that Dynasty was covered in urine and pressure sores, court records state.