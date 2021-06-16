Iowa man charged for killing parents, sister

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Police say a 20-year-old Iowa man shot and killed his parents and his younger sister at the family’s Cedar Rapids home, and has been taken into custody.

Officers who responded to the home after receiving a call at 8:23 a.m. Tuesday found three family members dead inside from gunshot wounds, the Cedar Rapids Police Department said.

The victims were identified as 61-year-old Jan Perry Jackson; his wife, 68-year-old Melissa Ferne Jackson; and the couple’s 19-year-old daughter, Sabrina Hana Jackson.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Jackson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, and is in custody at the Linn County Jail.