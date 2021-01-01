Iowa man charged after distributing child pornography, enticing minors

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCAU) — An Iowa man has been charged with sexual exploitation of children and distributing, receiving, possessing, and accessing child pornography after he persuaded minors to produce images of sexually explicit conduct and distributed them between 2017 and 2020.

According to a release, Nathan Nosley, 29, has been charged with sexual exploitation of children and distributing, receiving, possessing, and accessing child pornography. The charges are contained in a Superseding Indictment filed on December 16, 2020, in United States District Court in Cedar Rapids.

The six-count Superseding Indictment alleges that, between 2017 and 2020, Nosley persuaded, induced, and enticed minors under 18 to produce images of sexually explicit conduct that were transported in interstate commerce, distributed child pornography, received child pornography, possessed child pornography on a cell phone and a memory card (two counts), and accessed child pornography on a cell phone.

If convicted, Nosley faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of 120 years’ imprisonment, a $1,500,000 fine, $201,600 in special assessments, and at least 5 years and up to life on supervised release following any imprisonment.

Nosley appeared on November 25, 2020, in federal court in Cedar Rapids for a detention hearing and was held without bond. Nosley’s next appearance for trial is set for March 22, 2021.

As with any criminal case, a charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mark Tremmel and is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Marion Police Department.