COLFAX, Iowa (WHO) — 70,000 pencils. That’s how many wooden pencils Aaron Bartholmey estimates are in his collection.

The Colfax man said he’s been collecting since he was in first grade. He’s been adding to that collection for 30 years.

“I grew up going to flea markets with my grandpa and so it was something cheap and easy for me to pick up while grandpa was around looking for other things and it has just kind of exploded from there,” Bartholmey.

Saturday, he learns exactly how many pencils he owns. He’s doing an official count for the Guinness Book of World Records. The current record holder is Emilio Arenas from Uruguay. He has 24,026 pencils.

“It’s kind of funny because it started out as it was, just a small thing to collect, but when you get 70,000 of them, they take up a lot of space,” Bartholmey said.

He said his pencils come from all 50 states and several countries. They’re all unique. Most of them represent a business or an era of the past.

“I love the history behind them,” he said. “Most of what I collect is antique and so just the old businesses and the small-town advertising and just some of the history that you can find on these things is really interesting to me.”

“Pencil makers have come and gone, companies who advertise on pencils, they have come and gone, and it’s just an interesting hobby that anyone can get into,” said fellow pencil collector Doug Martin.

“Pencils were made to be sharpened and used and probably thrown away eventually, and I think it’s just interesting the ones that got saved and preserved, and for many of the businesses that are advertising on them, the pencil’s one of the last things left representing them after the business is long gone,” Bartholmey said.

He said his favorite pencils are the World War II era ones but all of them are unique and special.