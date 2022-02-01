DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials announced an arrest Monday night in a case involving a man bottle-feeding a baby that wasn’t his in an Iowa hospital.

According to the Des Moines Police, on December 28, 2021, a man snuck into a secured area in the neonatal intensive care unit at a MercyOne hospital by misrepresenting himself as a baby’s father. He was caught on video bottle-feeding the baby.

Image taken from security video of man who snuck into MercyOne hospital in Des Moines on December 28, 2021 and fed baby in NICU. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

Police arrested Adam Wedig, 36, of Des Moines, for two counts of criminal trespassing. According to the Des Moines Police, Wedig’s motive is unknown, but they believe he wasn’t trying to harm the baby.

The website for the Polk County Jail stated Wedig was booked there.

In a statement, MercyOne called the incident “extremely troubling” and said it takes the safety and security of its patients and families seriously. The hospital says it has since changed its policies and expanded security to keep this from happening in the future.