PALO ALTO COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — A pretrial and jury trial has been scheduled for an Iowa man who has been charged with crimes relating to the death of a man who was found in a lake.

According to the court documents, Brice Colling, 22, of Emmetsburg, has been accused of first-degree murder, after interviews with multiple witnesses revealed Colling had been seen at Virgin Lake on the last day that a man named Rollin Bontrager had been seen alive on July 19, 2020.

The documents indicated that Colling also told the witnesses that he had beat someone up on the night of July 19, 2020. Colling was arrested on February 28, 2022, without incident.

Colling waived his right to a speedy trial, and a pretrial conference has been scheduled for May 17 at the Palo Alto County Courthouse and a jury trial has been scheduled for June 17.

Colling is one of two people charged with the death of Bontrager. Allan Schwidder was arrested on August 14, 2020, on a first-degree murder warrant. Schwidder also admitted to the responsibility of killing Bontrager with Colling.

According to the court documents, Schwidder pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on February 19, 2021, and was sentenced on March 12, 2021, to 50 years in prison and ordered to pay $150,000 in restitution.